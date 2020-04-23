TSX falls 0.26% to 14,251.09

US Markets
The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.26 percent to 14,251.09.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.26 percent to 14,251.09 * Leading the index were Baytex Energy Corp , up 14.9%, Frontera Energy Corp​ , up 13%, and Enerplus Corp​ , higher by 10.6%. * Lagging shares were Alaris Royalty Corp​​ , down 7.7%, Atco Ltd​ , down 4.5%, and Westshore Terminals Investment Corp​ , lower by 4.0%. * On the TSX 131 issues rose and 96 fell as a 1.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 13 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 311.0 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus Energy Inc , Baytex Energy Corp and B2gold Corp . * The TSX's energy group rose 1.56 points, or 2.4%, while the financials sector slipped 2.00 points, or 0.8%. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 22.42%, or $3.09, to $16.87 a barrel. Brent crude rose 6.92%, or $1.41, to $21.78 [O/R] * The TSX is off 16.5% for the year. Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/

