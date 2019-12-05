US Markets

TSX falls 0.25% to 16,854.92

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.25 percent to 16,854.92. Leading the index were Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd up 16.9%, Tourmaline Oil Corp up 4%, and NovaGold Resources Inc higher by 3.1%.

* On the TSX 136 issues rose and 92 fell as a 1.5-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 17 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 226.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO and Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce CM.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.96 points, or 0.7%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 2.40 points, or 0.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.02%, or $0.02, to $58.45 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.7% , or $0.44, to $63.44 O/R

* The TSX is up 17.7% for the year.

