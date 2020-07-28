US Markets
TSX falls 0.25% to 16,121.32

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.25 percent to 16,121.32. The TSX is off 5.5% for the year.

* Leading the index were Canopy Growth Corp <WEED.TO​>, up 14.8%, Aurora Cannabis Inc​ ACB.TO, up 10.3%, and Home Capital Group Inc​ HCG.TO, higher by 8.7%.

* Lagging shares were Vermilion Energy Inc​​ VET.TO, down 8.9%, MEG Energy Corp​ MEG.TO, down 7.0%, and Cenovus Energy Inc​ CVE.TO, lower by 5.9%.

* On the TSX 110 issues rose and 108 fell as a 1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 9 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 191.3 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aphria Inc APHA.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 2.85 points, or 3.6%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.40 points, or 0.5%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.25%, or $0.52, to $41.08 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.23%, or $0.1, to $43.31 O/R

* The TSX is off 5.5% for the year.

ACB VET MEG CVE APHA SU

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

