TSX falls 0.25% to 16,121.32

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.25 percent to 16,121.32

* Leading the index were Canopy Growth Corp <WEED.TO​>, up 14.8%, Aurora Cannabis Inc​ ACB.TO, up 10.3%, and Home Capital Group Inc​ HCG.TO, higher by 8.7%.

* Lagging shares were Vermilion Energy Inc​​ VET.TO, down 8.9%, MEG Energy Corp​ MEG.TO, down 7.0%, and Cenovus Energy Inc​ CVE.TO, lower by 5.9%.

* On the TSX 110 issues rose and 108 fell as a 1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 9 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 191.3 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aphria Inc APHA.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 2.85 points, or 3.6%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.40 points, or 0.5%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.25%, or $0.52, to $41.08 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.23%, or $0.1, to $43.31 O/R

* The TSX is off 5.5% for the year.

