TSX falls 0.24% to 16,024.50

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.24 percent to 16,024.50

* Leading the index were Intertape Polymer Group Inc <ITP.TO​>, up 5.1%, Cineplex Inc​ CGX.TO, up 3.8%, and Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc​ ZZZ.TO, higher by 3.3%.

* Lagging shares were Ballard Power Systems Inc​​ BLDP.TO, down 6.3%, Aurora Cannabis Inc​ ACB.TO, down 5.3%, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd​ FM.TO, lower by 4.0%.

* On the TSX 70 issues rose and 146 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 9 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 174.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Air Canada AC.TO, B2gold Corp BTO.TO and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp AQN.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.91 points, or 1.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.21 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.14%, or $0.47, to $40.73 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.94%, or $0.41, to $43.38 O/R

* The TSX is off 6.1% for the year.

