TSX falls 0.24% to 16,024.50

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.24 percent to 16,024.50
* Leading the index were Intertape Polymer Group Inc <ITP.TO>, up 5.1%, Cineplex Inc CGX.TO, up 3.8%, and Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc ZZZ.TO, higher by 3.3%.
* Lagging shares were Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO, down 6.3%, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, down 5.3%, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO, lower by 4.0%.
* On the TSX 70 issues rose and 146 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 9 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 174.6 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Air Canada AC.TO, B2gold Corp BTO.TO and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp AQN.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.91 points, or 1.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.21 points, or 0.1%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.14%, or $0.47, to $40.73 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.94%, or $0.41, to $43.38 O/R
* The TSX is off 6.1% for the year.
