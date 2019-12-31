TSX falls 0.21% to 17,063.43

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.21 percent to 17,063.43

* Leading the index were Hudson's Bay Co HBC.TO, up 20.6%, Cronos Group Inc CRON.TO, up 16%, and Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, higher by 11.7%.

* Lagging shares were Semafo Inc SMF.TO, down 3.6%, Silvercorp Metals Inc SVM.TO, down 3.0%, and Real Matters Inc REAL.TO, lower by 2.8%.

* On the TSX 50 issues rose and 174 fell as a 0.3-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 9 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 153.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Aphria Inc APHA.TO and Hexo Corp HEXO.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.03 points, or 0.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.81 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.83%, or $0.51, to $61.17 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.96% , or $0.64, to $66.03 O/R

* The TSX is up 19.1% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.