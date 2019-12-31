US Markets

TSX falls 0.21% to 17,063.43

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.21 percent to 17,063.43. Leading the index were Hudson's Bay Co, up 20.6%, Cronos Group Inc, up 16%, and Aurora Cannabis Inc, higher by 11.7%.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.21 percent to 17,063.43

* Leading the index were Hudson's Bay Co HBC.TO, up 20.6%, Cronos Group Inc CRON.TO, up 16%, and Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, higher by 11.7%.

* Lagging shares were Semafo Inc SMF.TO, down 3.6%, Silvercorp Metals Inc SVM.TO, down 3.0%, and Real Matters Inc REAL.TO, lower by 2.8%.

* On the TSX 50 issues rose and 174 fell as a 0.3-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 9 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 153.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Aphria Inc APHA.TO and Hexo Corp HEXO.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.03 points, or 0.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.81 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.83%, or $0.51, to $61.17 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.96% , or $0.64, to $66.03 O/R

* The TSX is up 19.1% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular