* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.21 percent to 16,658.63

* Leading the index were Interfor Corp IFP.TO, up 2.9 percent, Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, up 2.9 percent, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO, higher by 2.8 percent.

* Lagging shares were Silvercorp Metals Inc SVM.TO, down 9.2 percent, Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd WDO.TO, down 7.0 percent, and Iamgold Corp IMG.TO, lower by 6.6 percent.

* On the TSX 104 issues rose and 125 fell as a 0.8-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 11 new highs and 5 new lows, with total volume of 200.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Enbridge Inc ENB.TO and Encana Corp ECA.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.27 points, or 0.9 percent, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.45 points, or 0.1 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 2.88 percent, or $1.61, to $54.3 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.87 percent, or $1.16, to $60.75 O/R

* The TSX is up 16.3 percent for the year.

