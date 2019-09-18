* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.20 percent to 16,800.29

* Leading the index were West Fraser Timber Co Ltd WFT.TO, up 5.4 percent, Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, up 2.7 percent, and SNC-Lavalin Group Inc SNC.TO, higher by 2.6 percent.

* Lagging shares were Ensign Energy Services Inc ESI.TO, down 10.2 percent, Birchcliff Energy Ltd BIR.TO, down 6.2 percent, and Precision Drilling Corp PD.TO, lower by 4.7 percent.

* On the TSX 84 issues rose and 150 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 8 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 230.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp ECA.TO, Kinross Gold Corp K.TO and Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 2.17 points, or 1.5 percent, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.61 points, or 0.2 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 2.11 percent, or $1.25, to $58.09 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.63 percent, or $1.05, to $63.5 O/R

* The TSX is up 17.3 percent for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.