* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.19 percent to 16,867.20

* Leading the index were Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd TRQ.TO, up 8.5 percent, MAG Silver Corp MAG.TO, up 6.6 percent, and Iamgold Corp IMG.TO, higher by 5.4 percent.

* Lagging shares were Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd OR.TO, down 10.0 percent, First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO, down 9.7 percent, and Hudbay Minerals Inc HBM.TO, lower by 5.0 percent.

* On the TSX 111 issues rose and 116 fell as a 1-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 11 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 163.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO, Encana Corp ECA.TO and Kinross Gold Corp K.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.08 points, or 0.1 percent, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.18 points, or 0.4 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.67 percent, or $0.39, to $58.48 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.3 percent, or $0.19, to $64.47 O/R

* The TSX is up 17.8 percent for the year.

