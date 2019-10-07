* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.17 percent to 16,421.82

* Leading the index were Westshore Terminals Investment Corp WTE.TO, up 7.0 percent, Secure Energy Services Inc SES.TO, up 6.1 percent, and SNC-Lavalin Group Inc SNC.TO, higher by 3.9 percent.

* Lagging shares were Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, down 6.6 percent, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, down 5.8 percent, and Tourmaline Oil Corp TOU.TO, lower by 4.9 percent.

* On the TSX 103 issues rose and 127 fell as a 0.8-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 14 new highs and 7 new lows, with total volume of 154.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Encana Corp ECA.TO and Enbridge Inc ENB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.11 points, or 0.1 percent, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.20 points, or 0.1 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.15 percent, or $0.08, to $52.89 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.1 percent, or $0.06, to $58.43 O/R

* The TSX is up 14.7 percent for the year.

