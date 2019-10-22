TSX falls 0.16% to 16,391.52

US Markets

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.16 percent to 16,391.52

* Leading the index were SNC-Lavalin Group Inc SNC.TO, up 14.1%, Gran Tierra Energy Inc GTE.TO, up 7.7%, and Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO, higher by 4.6%.

* Lagging shares were Shopify Inc SHOP.TO, down 6.3%, Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, down 4.5%, and Parkland Fuel Corp PKI.TO, lower by 4.2%.

* On the TSX 112 issues rose and 114 fell as a 1-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 9 new highs and 3 new lows, with total volume of 171.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp ECA.TO, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO and Meg Energy Corp MEG.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.49 points, or 0.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.02 points, or 0.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.69%, or $0.9, to $54.21 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.14% , or $0.67, to $59.63 O/R

* The TSX is up 14.4% for the year.

