TSX falls 0.16% to 15,596.75

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.16 percent to 15,596.75. The TSX is off 8.6% for the year.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.16 percent to 15,596.75

* Leading the index were Cineplex Inc <CGX.TO​>, up 7.5%, Ballard Power Systems Inc​ BLDP.TO, up 4.9%, and Iamgold Corp​ IMG.TO, higher by 3.9%.

* Lagging shares were Ero Copper Corp​​ ERO.TO, down 4.6%, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust​ HR_u.TO, down 4.2%, and Artis Real Estate Investment Trust​ AX_u.TO, lower by 3.8%.

* On the TSX 88 issues rose and 130 fell as a 0.7-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 5 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 61.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bank Of Nova Scotia BNS.TO, Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO and Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.29 points, or 0.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.21 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.81%, or $0.33, to $40.32 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.83%, or $0.36, to $42.78 O/R

* The TSX is off 8.6% for the year.

