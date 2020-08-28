US Markets
TSX falls 0.15% to 16,705.79

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.15 percent to 16,705.79

* Leading the index were Silvercorp Metals Inc <SVM.TO​>, up 7.6%, Canadian Western Bank​ CWB.TO, up 7.6%, and Cineplex Inc​ CGX.TO, higher by 5.7%.

* Lagging shares were OceanaGold Corp​​ OGC.TO, down 6.1%, Brookfield Business Partners LP​ BBU_u.TO, down 3.0%, and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc​ ATDb.TO, lower by 2.6%.

* On the TSX 123 issues rose and 95 fell as a 1.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 3 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 205.3 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO and Air Canada AC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.49 points, or 0.6%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.95 points, or 0.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.26%, or $0.11, to $42.93 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.02%, or $0.01, to $45.08 O/R

* The TSX is off 2.1% for the year.

