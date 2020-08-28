TSX falls 0.15% to 16,705.79
* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.15 percent to 16,705.79
* Leading the index were Silvercorp Metals Inc <SVM.TO>, up 7.6%, Canadian Western Bank CWB.TO, up 7.6%, and Cineplex Inc CGX.TO, higher by 5.7%.
* Lagging shares were OceanaGold Corp OGC.TO, down 6.1%, Brookfield Business Partners LP BBU_u.TO, down 3.0%, and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc ATDb.TO, lower by 2.6%.
* On the TSX 123 issues rose and 95 fell as a 1.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 3 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 205.3 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO and Air Canada AC.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.49 points, or 0.6%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.95 points, or 0.7%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.26%, or $0.11, to $42.93 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.02%, or $0.01, to $45.08 O/R
* The TSX is off 2.1% for the year.
