TSX falls 0.13% to 16,162.96

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.13 percent to 16,162.96

* Leading the index were Crescent Point Energy Corp <CPG.TO​>, up 14.6%, Seven Generations Energy Ltd​ VII.TO, up 14.3%, and Vermilion Energy Inc​ VET.TO, higher by 13.6%.

* Lagging shares were Shopify Inc​​ SHOP.TO, down 6.4%, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust​ CHP_u.TO, down 5.4%, and Lundin Mining Corp​ LUN.TO, lower by 4.3%.

* On the TSX 94 issues rose and 123 fell as a 0.8-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 24 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 222.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Royal Bank Of Canada RY.TO, Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO and Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 6.71 points, or 8.9%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.18 points, or 0.5%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 2.33%, or $0.95, to $41.76 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.66%, or $0.72, to $44 O/R

* The TSX is off 5.3% for the year.

