TSX falls 0.13% to 15,997.06

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.13 percent to 15,997.06 * Leading the index were Yamana Gold Inc , up 9.3%, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp​ , up 5.6%, and Lundin Gold Inc​ , higher by 4.4%. * Lagging shares were ECN Capital Corp​​ , down 4.6%, Ero Copper Corp​ , down 3.6%, and Aurora Cannabis Inc​ , lower by 3.4%. * On the TSX 72 issues rose and 146 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 4 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 166.5 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Royal Bank Of Canada , Yamana Gold Inc and Suncor Energy Inc . * The TSX's energy group fell 0.13 points, or 0.2%, while the financials sector slipped 2.52 points, or 0.9%. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.66%, or $0.27, to $41.34 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.07%, or $0.03, to $43.34 [O/R] * The TSX is off 6.2% for the year. Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/

