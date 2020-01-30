TSX falls 0.12% to 17,490.56

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.12 percent to 17,490.56 * Leading the index were OceanaGold Corp , up 12.4%, Real Matters Inc , up 3.6%, and Celestica Inc , higher by 2.9%. * Lagging shares were Silvercorp Metals Inc , down 6.8%, Shawcor Ltd , down 6.3%, and Methanex Corp , lower by 5.1%. * On the TSX 81 issues rose and 148 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 14 new highs and 5 new lows, with total volume of 186.3 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Detour Gold Corp , First Quantum Minerals Ltd and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd . * The TSX's energy group fell 0.25 points, or 0.2%, while the financials sector slipped 0.73 points, or 0.2%. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.98%, or $0.52, to $52.82 a barrel. Brent crude fell 1.25% , or $0.75, to $59.06 [O/R] * The TSX is up 2.5% for the year. Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.