US Markets

TSX falls 0.12% to 17,490.56

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.12 percent to 17,490.56.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.12 percent to 17,490.56 * Leading the index were OceanaGold Corp , up 12.4%, Real Matters Inc , up 3.6%, and Celestica Inc , higher by 2.9%. * Lagging shares were Silvercorp Metals Inc , down 6.8%, Shawcor Ltd , down 6.3%, and Methanex Corp , lower by 5.1%. * On the TSX 81 issues rose and 148 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 14 new highs and 5 new lows, with total volume of 186.3 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Detour Gold Corp , First Quantum Minerals Ltd and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd . * The TSX's energy group fell 0.25 points, or 0.2%, while the financials sector slipped 0.73 points, or 0.2%. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.98%, or $0.52, to $52.82 a barrel. Brent crude fell 1.25% , or $0.75, to $59.06 [O/R] * The TSX is up 2.5% for the year. Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular