TSX falls 0.11% to 16,483.16

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.11 percent to 16,483.16

* Leading the index were SNC-Lavalin Group Inc SNC.TO, up 19.4%, Sandstorm Gold Ltd SSL.TO, up 13.9%, and Torex Gold Resources Inc TXG.TO, higher by 11.3%.

* Lagging shares were Pretium Resources Inc PVG.TO, down 17.7%, Vermilion Energy Inc VET.TO, down 9.6%, and Maple Leaf Foods Inc MFI.TO, lower by 8.4%.

* On the TSX 130 issues rose and 98 fell as a 1.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 7 new highs and 8 new lows, with total volume of 221.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp ECA.TO, Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO and Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 2.22 points, or 1.8%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.93 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.74%, or $0.96, to $54.1 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.66% , or $0.4, to $60.21 O/R

* The TSX is up 15.1% for the year.

