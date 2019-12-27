US Markets

TSX falls 0.07% to 17,168.21

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.07 percent to 17,168.21. * Leading the index were Semafo Inc, up 4.4%, NovaGold Resources Inc, up 3.3%, and Westshore Terminals Investment Corp, higher by 2.4%.

* Leading the index were Semafo Inc SMF.TO, up 4.4%, NovaGold Resources Inc NG.TO, up 3.3%, and Westshore Terminals Investment Corp WTE.TO, higher by 2.4%.

* Lagging shares were Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, down 19.1%, Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO, down 4.6%, and Cronos Group Inc CRON.TO, lower by 4.2%.

* On the TSX 109 issues rose and 120 fell as a 0.9-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 21 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 134.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO and Hexo Corp HEXO.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.03 points, or 0.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.08 points, or 0.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 were flat%, or $0, to $61.68 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.31% , or $0.21, to $68.13 O/R

* The TSX is up 19.9% for the year.

