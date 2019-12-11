TSX falls 0.07% to 16,939.61

US Markets

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.07 percent to 16,939.61. Leading the index were Silvercorp Metals Inc, up 5.8%, Hudbay Minerals Inc, up 5.8%, and NovaGold Resources Inc, higher by 5.2%.

* Lagging shares were BRP Inc DOO.TO, down 5.5%, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT NWH_u.TO, down 4.8%, and Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust AP_u.TO, lower by 3.8%.

* On the TSX 90 issues rose and 140 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 8 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 191.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO and Meg Energy Corp MEG.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.92 points, or 0.7%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.53 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.64%, or $0.38, to $58.86 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.75% , or $0.48, to $63.86 O/R

* The TSX is up 18.3% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

