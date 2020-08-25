US Markets
CCO

TSX falls 0.06% to 16,617.48

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.06 percent to 16,617.48

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.06 percent to 16,617.48

* Leading the index were Bank of Montreal <BMO.TO​>, up 5.7%, Cameco Corp​ CCO.TO, up 3.6%, and Shopify Inc​ SHOP.TO, higher by 3.3%.

* Lagging shares were Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc​​ ZZZ.TO, down 4.2%, Pason Systems Inc​ PSI.TO, down 4.1%, and Canfor Corp​ CFP.TO, lower by 4.0%.

* On the TSX 65 issues rose and 149 fell as a 0.4-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There was 1 new high and no new lows, with total volume of 158.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO and Enbridge Inc ENB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.08 points, or 0.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.10 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.83%, or $0.78, to $43.4 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.91%, or $0.86, to $45.99 O/R

* The TSX is off 2.6% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CCO SHOP PSI MFC CNQ ENB

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular