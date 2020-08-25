TSX falls 0.06% to 16,617.48

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.06 percent to 16,617.48

* Leading the index were Bank of Montreal <BMO.TO​>, up 5.7%, Cameco Corp​ CCO.TO, up 3.6%, and Shopify Inc​ SHOP.TO, higher by 3.3%.

* Lagging shares were Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc​​ ZZZ.TO, down 4.2%, Pason Systems Inc​ PSI.TO, down 4.1%, and Canfor Corp​ CFP.TO, lower by 4.0%.

* On the TSX 65 issues rose and 149 fell as a 0.4-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There was 1 new high and no new lows, with total volume of 158.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO and Enbridge Inc ENB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.08 points, or 0.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.10 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.83%, or $0.78, to $43.4 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.91%, or $0.86, to $45.99 O/R

* The TSX is off 2.6% for the year.

