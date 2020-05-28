TSX falls 0.06% to 15,262.73

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.06 percent to 15,262.73

* Leading the index were Cineplex Inc <CGX.TO​>, up 12.7%, Canopy Growth Corp​ WEED.TO, up 12%, and Cogeco Communications Inc​ CCA.TO, higher by 5.6%.

* Lagging shares were NovaGold Resources Inc​​ NG.TO, down 8.5%, Bombardier Inc​ BBDb.TO, down 7.7%, and Canada Goose Holdings Inc​ GOOS.TO, lower by 6.6%.

* On the TSX 108 issues rose and 120 fell as a 0.9-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There was 1 new high and no new lows, with total volume of 333.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Sun Life Financial Inc SLF.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Great-west Lifeco Inc GWO.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.23 points, or 1.5%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 3.58 points, or 1.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 2.59%, or $0.85, to $33.66 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.55%, or $0.54, to $35.28 O/R

* The TSX is off 10.6% for the year.

