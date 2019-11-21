US Markets

TSX falls 0.04% to 16,999.19

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.04 percent to 16,999.19. Leading the index were Hexo Corp, up 35.2%, Aurora Cannabis Inc up 19.1%, and Canopy Growth Corp higher by 16%.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.04 percent to 16,999.19

* Leading the index were Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, up 35.2%, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, up 19.1%, and Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO, higher by 16%.

* Lagging shares were OceanaGold Corp OGC.TO, down 10.7%, Eldorado Gold Corp ELD.TO, down 4.7%, and MAG Silver Corp MAG.TO, lower by 4.6%.

* On the TSX 96 issues rose and 135 fell as a 0.7-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 15 new highs and 3 new lows, with total volume of 235.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Hexo Corp HEXO.TO and Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.26 points, or 1.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.28 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 2.47%, or $1.41, to $58.42 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 2.18% , or $1.36, to $63.76 O/R

* The TSX is up 18.7% for the year.

