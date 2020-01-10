TSX falls 0.01% to 17,234.49

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.01 percent to 17,234.49

* Leading the index were NovaGold Resources Inc NG.TO, up 7.1%, Corus Entertainment Inc CJRb.TO, up 5.8%, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO, higher by 5.6%.

* Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, down 10.7%, Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, down 9.3%, and BRP Inc DOO.TO, lower by 3.7%.

* On the TSX 120 issues rose and 106 fell as a 1.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 20 new highs and 3 new lows, with total volume of 192.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Encana Corp ECA.TO and First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.02 points, or 0.7%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.07 points, or 0.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.64%, or $0.38, to $59.18 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.43% , or $0.28, to $65.09 O/R

* The TSX is up 1% for the year.

