* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.01 percent to 16,426.30

* Leading the index were Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, up 17.2%, First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO, up 11.8%, and Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, higher by 7.6%.

* Lagging shares were Enerflex Ltd EFX.TO, down 5.1%, Gran Tierra Energy Inc GTE.TO, down 4.8%, and Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO, lower by 3.9%.

* On the TSX 121 issues rose and 109 fell as a 1.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 2 new highs and 9 new lows, with total volume of 167.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO and Encana Corp ECA.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.31 points, or 0.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.23 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.22%, or $0.65, to $54.01 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.81% , or $0.48, to $59.9 O/R

* The TSX is up 14.7% for the year.

