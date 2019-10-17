US Markets

TSX falls 0.01 percent to 16,426.30

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.01 percent to 16,426.30. Leading the index were Hexo Corp, up 17.2%, First Quantum Minerals Ltd <FM.TO>, up 11.8%, and Aurora Cannabis Inc, higher by 7.6%.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.01 percent to 16,426.30

* Leading the index were Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, up 17.2%, First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO, up 11.8%, and Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, higher by 7.6%.

* Lagging shares were Enerflex Ltd EFX.TO, down 5.1%, Gran Tierra Energy Inc GTE.TO, down 4.8%, and Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO, lower by 3.9%.

* On the TSX 121 issues rose and 109 fell as a 1.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 2 new highs and 9 new lows, with total volume of 167.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO and Encana Corp ECA.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.31 points, or 0.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.23 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.22%, or $0.65, to $54.01 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.81% , or $0.48, to $59.9 O/R

* The TSX is up 14.7% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular