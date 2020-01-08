TSX falls 0.00% to 17,167.82

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.00 percent to 17,167.82

* Leading the index were CAE Inc CAE.TO, up 4.1%, Cott Corp BCB.TO, up 4%, and Freehold Royalties Ltd FRU.TO, higher by 3.8%.

* Lagging shares were Westshore Terminals Investment Corp WTE.TO, down 10.7%, Encana Corp ECA.TO, down 7.6%, and Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO, lower by 7.5%.

* On the TSX 106 issues rose and 120 fell as a 0.9-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 16 new highs and 3 new lows, with total volume of 246.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO and Encana Corp ECA.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 2.85 points, or 1.9%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 2.51 points, or 0.8%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 3.78%, or $2.37, to $60.33 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 3.05% , or $2.08, to $66.19 O/R

* The TSX is up 0.6% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.