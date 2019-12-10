TSX falls 0.00% to 16,950.70

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.00 percent to 16,950.70

* Leading the index were Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd TRQ.TO, up 5.4%, Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO, up 4.7%, and Hudbay Minerals Inc HBM.TO, higher by 4.1%.

* Lagging shares were Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO, down 6.2%, Semafo Inc SMF.TO, down 4.4%, and Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, lower by 4.3%.

* On the TSX 125 issues rose and 105 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 17 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 187.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Whitecap Resources Inc WCP.TO and Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.70 points, or 0.5%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.26 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.51%, or $0.3, to $59.32 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.22% , or $0.14, to $64.39 O/R

* The TSX is up 18.3% for the year.

