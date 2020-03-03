TSX Fails To Retain Early Gains, End Notably Lower On Virus Concerns

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks failed to retain early gains and slid to a negative close on Tuesday, despite the U.S. Federal Reserve's surprise interest rate cut.

The market shrugged off a weak start and rose sharply after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a surprise 50-basis points cut in interest rate to help offset the impact of the coronavirous outbreak on the economy.

However, the Fed's warning about the potential impact of the coronavirus on economic growth rendered the mood bearish and stocks gave up their gains and settled well off the day's highs, pushing the benchmark to a negative close.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index, which rose to 16,798.22 at one stage, gaining nearly 250 points in the process, tumbled to a low of 16,378.31 later on in the session, and eventually settled at 16,423.62, losing 129.64 points, or 0.78%.

Energy, healthcare, consumer discretionary, financial and information technology shares declined sharply. Materials shares gained in strength thanks to higher gold and silver prices. Consumer staples shares were the other prominent gainers.

Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) lost 4 to 4.7%, while Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) lost 2.8%.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) lost 2.6%, 2.4% and 1.7%, respectively, on large volumes.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), Bomardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO), Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) and Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) also ended sharply lower.

B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) soared 8.5%. Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) gained about 6%, while Kinross Gold (K.TO), Iamgold Corporation (IMG.TO) and Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) gained 4 to 4.5%.

Newmont Corporation (NGT.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), Loblaw Companies (L.TO) and George Weston (WN.TO) gained 1.5 to 6.5%.

On Wall Street, stocks saw extreme volatility early in the session, and the major averages finished the day firmly in negative territory. The Dow declined 2.9%, the Nasdaq plunged 3% and the S&P 500 slumped 2.8%.

The Federal Reserve, which was widely expected to wait till its monetary policy meeting, due in about two weeks, announced a surprise decision to cut interest rates by 50 basis points to 1 to 1.25%.

In an accompanying statement, the Fed said the fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain strong but note the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity. During a subsequent press conference, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that additional stimulus would come in the form of further rate cuts rather than tools like quantitative easing.

Major European markets ended higher, while markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $0.43, or about 0.9%, at $47.18 a barrel, after having hit a high of $48.66 at one stage.

Gold futures for April ended up $49.60, or 3.1%, at $1,644.40 an ounce.

Silver futures for May ended up $0.449 at $17.188 an ounce, while Copper futures for May settled at $2.5730 per pound, down $0.0220 from previous close.

