TSX Fails To Hold Early Gains, Ends Slightly Weak

(RTTNews) - After opening on a steady note and advancing further by mid morning, the Canadian market retreated and settled marginally down on Monday.

Stocks moved higher early on in the session thanks to positive reaction to news about the European Union granting a three-month extension to the U.K. to leave the bloc, and on continued optimism about the U.S. and China signing the "first phase" of a trade deal by mid-November.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 16.96 points, or 0.1%, at 16,387.53, the day's low. The index touched a high of 16,453.24 in early trades.

Tracking weak gold prices, shares from the materials space drifted lower. Energy stocks too ended mostly lower after crude oil prices tumbled amid concerns about energy demand outlook. Cannabis shares were among the other notable losers.

A few stocks from telecommunications, information technology and financial sectors found some support.

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO), Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO), Kinross Gold (K.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) and Encana Corp (ECA.TO) declined 2 to 6%.

Shaw Communications (SJR.B.TO) gained about 2.1%. Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO) and BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) advanced 1.2% and 1%, respectively.

U.S. stocks closed higher. The S&P 500 reached a record closing higher and the Nasdaq moved within striking distance of a new record high.

Continued optimism about U.S.-China trade talks as well as news that the European Union has granted the U.K.'s request for a Brexit deadline extension lifted sentiment.

Stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region and Europe too closed higher.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $0.85, or about 1.5%, at $55.81 a barrel.

Gold futures for December ended down $9.50, or about 0.6%, at $1,495.80 an ounce.

Silver futures for December ended down$0.050, at $17.876 an ounce, while Copper futures for December settled at $2.6830 per pound, up $0.0075 from previous close.

