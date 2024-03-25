News & Insights

Markets

TSX Fails To Hold Early Gains, Ends On Weak Note

March 25, 2024 — 04:49 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market failed to hold early gains and ended lower on Monday, pulled down by losses in healthcare, industrials, utilities and consumer discretionary stocks.

A firm display by energy stocks helped limit market's downside.

The overall mood remains a bit cautious with investors awaiting a slew of crucial U.S. and Canadian economic data.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down by 41.80 points or 0.19% at 21,942.28, coming off the day's high of 22,069.13.

Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) plunged more than 7%. Canopy Growth (WEED.TO) tanked nearly 20%.

Industrials shares Brookfield Business Partners (BBU.UN.TO), Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO), GFL Environmental (GFL.TO), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) and Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO) lost 1.3 to 3%.

Northland Power Inc (NPI.TO), down 7.3%, was the biggest loser in the Utilities Index. Innergex Renewable Energy (INE.TO) and Transalta Corp (TA.TO) lost 2.88% and 2.28%, respectively.

Consumer discretionary stocks Brp Inc (DOO.TO) and Magna International (MG.TO) lost 2.56% and 2.48%, respectively.

Energy stocks Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) and Athabasca Oil Corp (ATH.TO) both ended higher by 4%. Kelt Exploration (KEL.TO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CP.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Pason Systems (PSI.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) gained 2 to 3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.