TSX Fails To Hold Early Gains, Ends On Weak Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market failed to hold early gains and ended lower on Monday, pulled down by losses in healthcare, industrials, utilities and consumer discretionary stocks.

A firm display by energy stocks helped limit market's downside.

The overall mood remains a bit cautious with investors awaiting a slew of crucial U.S. and Canadian economic data.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down by 41.80 points or 0.19% at 21,942.28, coming off the day's high of 22,069.13.

Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) plunged more than 7%. Canopy Growth (WEED.TO) tanked nearly 20%.

Industrials shares Brookfield Business Partners (BBU.UN.TO), Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO), GFL Environmental (GFL.TO), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) and Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO) lost 1.3 to 3%.

Northland Power Inc (NPI.TO), down 7.3%, was the biggest loser in the Utilities Index. Innergex Renewable Energy (INE.TO) and Transalta Corp (TA.TO) lost 2.88% and 2.28%, respectively.

Consumer discretionary stocks Brp Inc (DOO.TO) and Magna International (MG.TO) lost 2.56% and 2.48%, respectively.

Energy stocks Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) and Athabasca Oil Corp (ATH.TO) both ended higher by 4%. Kelt Exploration (KEL.TO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CP.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Pason Systems (PSI.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) gained 2 to 3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.