TSX Extends Winning Streak To 4th Session, Ends At Near 8-week High

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended on an upbeat note on Wednesday, extending gains to a fourth straight session, and its benchmark S&P/TSX hit a near 8-week high, led by gains in energy, financial and consumer discretionary sections.

It was a buoyant start for the market this morning thanks to a positive reaction to news that Gilead Sciences has claimed that the results of its study showed improvement in patients taking its remdesivir to treat the coronavirus infection.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has said that a study of Gilead's remdesivir drug met its primary endpoint, lifting expectations for a potential coronavirus treatment.

Crude oil's strong rebound from recent losses triggered heavy buying in the energy space and contributed significantly to market's sharp upmove. Reports saying several countries in Europe and some states in the U.S. have eigher reopened some businesses or come out with plans to reopen businesses in a phased manner from early May further boosted sentiment.

Investors also digested the latest batch of economic data from across the globe, and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 429.82 points, or 2.9%, at 15,228.11, slightly off the day's high of 15,257.93.

The Capped Energy Index climbed up 13.3%. The Financial index surged up 4.28% and the Consumer Discretionary index ended 3.31% up. The Industrial and Healthcare indices both ended nearly 2% up. Information Technology and Utilities indices moved up nearly 1.6% from their previous close, while the Real Estate index notched up a gain of 1.19%.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) gained 4.1 to 5%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) gained 3.3% and 2.6%, respectively.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO) spurted 8.6%, CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO) gained 6.5%, Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) moved up nearly 5% and National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) gained 4.7%, while Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) ended 4.3% up.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) and Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) gained 12 to 18%.

Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) surged up 14.2% despite reporting a quarterly loss. Husky Energy (HSE.TO) gained about 12%. Husky reported a first quarter basic loss per share of C$1.71 compared to profit of C$0.32, previous year.

U.S. stocks ended sharply higher as traders shrugged off a report showing a sharp contraction in U.S. economic activity, and pick up stocks on upbeat news about Gilead Sciences' potential coronavirus treatment remdesivir.

The Dow surged up 2.2%, the Nasdaq soared 3.6% and the S&P 500 jumped 2.66%.

Markets across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region also ended on a high note on Wednesday.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $2.72, or about 22%, at $15.06 a barrel, after rising to a high of $16.78 at one point.

Gold futures for June ended down $8.80, or about 0.5%, at $1,713.40 an ounce.

After the Federal Reserve left its benchmark rate unchanged at 0-0.25%, gold futures edged up a bit, but retreated subsequently.

Silver futures for July ended down $0.013 at $15.315 an ounce, while Copper futures for July settled at $2.3705 per pound, gaining $0.0250 for the session.

