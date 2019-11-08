TSX extends gains to sixth straight session

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose for a sixth straight session on Friday, led by a rally in the technology and healthcare sectors, but lower oil prices and weak Canadian jobs and housing permits data limited gains.

* At 10:03 a.m. ET (1503 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 23.42 points, or 0.14%, at 16,829.17.

* Data on Friday showed that the Canadian job market unexpectedly held steady in October, losing 1,800 net positions against a Reuters poll expectation of a gain of 15,900 jobs, while the unemployment rate remained at 5.5%.

* Separate data showed housing starts in the same month fell compared with September, while another set revealed Canadian buildings permits dropped 6.5% in September.

* The technology sector .SPTTTK led gains, up 1.2%, followed by the healthcare sector .GSPTTHC

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.3% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 1.7% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 1.9%. O/R

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.3% to $1,469.1 an ounce.GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 101 issues were higher, while 126 issues declined for a 1.25-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 37.29 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Stantec Inc <STN.TO>, which jumped 5.1%, followed by Enerflex Ltd <EFX.TO>, which rose 4.5%.

* SNC-Lavalin <SNC.TO> fell 5.3%, the most on the TSX. The second-biggest decliner was Enerplus Corp <ERF.TO>, down 4.9%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc <ENB.TO>, Harte Gold Corp <HRT.TO> and Corus Enter B <CJRb.TO>.

* The TSX posted 11 new 52-week highs and two new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 36 new 52-week highs and nine new lows, with total volume of 66.37 million shares.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

