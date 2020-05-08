TSX Extends Gains To 5th Straight Session

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended on a firm note on Friday, as investors shrugged off weak jobs data and indulged in some strong buying at several counters, reacting positively to news about several countries reopening their businesses.

Several countries in Europe, in addition to Australia and many states in the U.S., have announced plans to reopen businesses after resorting to a shutdown since mid/late March.

Crude oil's fairly sharp uptick triggered strong buying in the energy space and contributed significantly to market's gains.

Also, fears about U.S.-China trade war waned a bit after trade representatives from the two countries pledged to create favorable conditions for the implementation of the phase one trade deal signed in January.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 132.87 points, or 0.9%, at 14,966.56.

The index gained 2.35% in the week.

The Capped Consumer Discretionary Index surged up 2.88%. Brp Inc. (DOO.TO) soared nearly 17%. The company announced today that it has entered into an incremental US$600 million term loan maturing in May 2027, further bolstering the Company's liquidity position.

Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO) ended almost 8% up. Magna International (MG.TO), Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO), Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (GC.TO) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) gained 2 to 3.4%.

The Capped Energy Index climbed up 2.68%. Enerflex climbed up more than 11%.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and Enerplus (ERF.TO) ended higher by 2.3 to 6%.

In the financial section, Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO) ended more than 4% up, while CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) and National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) gained 1.5 to 2%.

In economic news, Canada saw a drop of almost 2 million jobs in April 2020. Full time employment decreased by 1.47 million in the month, while part-time employment dropped by about 522,000.

The seasonally adjusted annual rates of housing starts in Canada fell to 171,265 units in April, down 12.4% from a month earlier.

Meanwhile, the value of building permits decreased to about C$7.4 billion in March from C$8.6 billion a month earlier.

