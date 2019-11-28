TSX Extends Gains Led By Material Stocks

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares edged up modestly on Thursday to close at record highs, with precious and base metal miners leading the surge amid fresh worries about the U.S.-China trade deal.

Prospects for an interim trade deal between the United States and China dimmed after U.S. President Donald Trump signed two U.S. bills supporting Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters, defying calls from China to block the legislation.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose by 13.95 points to close at 17,114.52, logging a record close for the fourth straight session.

Aurora Cannabis shares jumped as much as 3.6 percent after the company announced the grand opening of its flagship retail store in the West Edmonton Mall, North America's largest mall.

Energy stocks also ended mostly higher as oil prices clawed back earlier declines.

In economic news, Canada's current account deficit widened to C$9.86 billion in the third quarter from a revised C$6.74 billion deficit in the second quarter, a government report showed. GDP data for the third quarter is due on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.