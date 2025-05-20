TSX Extends Gains To 10th Straight Session, Hits New Record High

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are up in positive territory Tuesday morning, extending gains to a tenth straight session, amid easing concerns about tariffs, and some brisk buying in gold stocks on safe-haven appeal following Moody's downgrading U.S. credit rating, citing debt concerns.

Investors are also digesting a report showing a drop in Canada's annual inflation rate.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to a record high of 26,117.13 earlier this morning, was up 105.50 points or 0.41% at 26,077.43 a little while ago.

The Materials Capped Index is up nearly 3%. The Consumer Staples Capped Index is up 1.2%, while the Utilities and Communications Services indices are up nearly 1% each.

Data from Statistics Canada said the annual inflation rate in Canada fell to 1.7% in April from 2.3% in the previous month, slightly above market expectations of 1.6%. The reading marked the softest increase in consumer prices in seven months.

The CPI in Canada decreased 0.1% month-over-month in April, the first fall in four months, compared to a 0.3% rise in March and forecasts of a 0.2% drop.

The annual core inflation rate in Canada rose to 2.5% in April from 2.2% in the prior month. On a monthly basis, core consumer prices rose by 0.5% in April, accelerating from a 0.1% increase in the prior month.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada's trimmed-mean core CPI unexpectedly accelerated to 3.1%, its highest in thirteen months, indicating price pressures and diminishing possibilities of near-term rate cuts.

New Gold Inc. is rising more than 7.5% and G Mining Ventures Corp is gaining about 7.4%. Calibre Mining, B2Gold Corp, Equinox Gold Corp, Eldorado Gold, Lundin Gold, Seabridge Gold, Oceana Gold, Torex Gold Resources, Barrick Gold Corp, Agnico Eagle Mines and Wheaton Precious Metals are gaining 4 to 6.5%.

Jamieson Wellness, The North West Company, Metro Inc., Premium Brands Holdings Corp, Loblaw, Saputo and George Weston are the major gainers in the consumer staples sector.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.