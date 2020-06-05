TSX Ends Week On Upbeat Note As Stocks Rise On All-round Buying

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares turned in a stellar performance on Friday to end the week on an upbeat note after data showed a surprise improvement in jobs growth in the month of May.

Stronger than expected U.S. jobs report and higher crude oil prices further boosted sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 326.20 points or 2.1% at 15,854.07, less than 20 points off the day's high of 15,883.03. The Index gained 4.3% in the week.

Energy stock Shawcor (SCL.TO) flared up nearly 70%. Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) and Husky Energy (HSE.TO) both ended higher by nearly 16.5%. Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) and MEG Energy (MEG.TO) gained 5 to 10%.

Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) spurted 8%. Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO) and Air Canada (AC.TO) gained 5.7% and 4.5%, respectively.

Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO), Methanex Corporation (MX.TO) and MTY Food Group (MTY.TO) climbed up 13 to 15%.

Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO), Waste Connections (WN.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO), Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO) and Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) ended higher by 2 to 6%.

According to the data released by Statistics Canada this morning, the Canadian economy added 289,600 jobs in May, with businesses reopening amid easing public health restrictions.

The unemployment rate rose to a record high of 13.7%, topping the previous high of 13.1% set in December 1982 in more than four decades of comparable data. Economists had predicted a loss of about 500,000 jobs in May and expected unemployment rate to come in at 15%.

Statistics Canada said the number of people who worked less than half their usual hours fell by 292,000 in May.

In the U.S., non-farm payroll employment jumped by 2.51 million jobs in May after plummeting by a revised 20.69 million jobs in April, data from the Labor Department showed.

Economists had expected job losses to be around 8.0 million in the month of May, following the nosedive of 20.5 million jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The unemployment rate dropped to 13.3% in May from 14.7% in April. Economists had expected the unemployment rate to surge up to 19.8%.

