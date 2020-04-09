TSX Ends Week On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended on a strong note on Thursday, as a massive $2.3 trillion stimulus plan announced by the U.S. Federal Reserve offset disappointing employment data and prompted investors to pick up shares.

Optimism about several hot spots in Europe flattening the coronavirus infection curve aided sentiment.

The market ended off the day's high due to a sell-off in the energy space after crude oil prices tumbled,

Materials shares rose sharply, tracking higher gold prices. Consumer discretionary, healthcare, real estate and financial shares were among the other major gainers. Utilities shares had a good outing as well.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 240.92 points, or 1.73%, at 14,166.63, after scaling a low of 14,010.67 and a high of 14,329.19 intraday.

Recording gains on all the four sessions of the truncated week, the TSX has added about 9.25%. The market will remain closed on Friday and Monday, for Good Friday and Easter, respectively.

B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) rallied 12.5%. Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO) ended nearly 10% up. Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO), Kinross Gold (K.TO), Oceanagold Corp (OGC.TO), Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM.TO), Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.TO), Osisko Gold (OR.TO) and Alacer Gold Corp (ASR.TO) gained 7 to 12%.

Consumer discretionary stock Mty Food Group (MTY.TO) soared nearly 26%. Brp Inc. (DOO.TO) gained 11.7%. Martinrea International (MRE.TO), Great Canadian Gaming Corp (GC.TO), Gildan Activewear (GC.TO), The Stars Group (TSGI.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), Magna International (MG.TO) and Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) ended stronger by 3.5 to 12%.

Healthcare stock Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) spurted nearly 15%. Sienna Senior Living (SIA.TO) ended higher by about 3.2%.

Air Canada (AC.TO) saw yet another bright session and gained 7.15% on strong volumes. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) also ended with strong gains on fairly huge volumes.

Data released by Statistics Canada showed the Canadian economy lost 1.01 million jobs in March 2020, after creating 30,300 jobs a month earlier. Market was expecting a loss of 350,000 jobs in the month. Part-time work slipped by 0.54 million, while full-time went down by 0.47 million.

The unemployment rate in Canada rose to 7.8% in March 2020 from 5.6% a month earlier. It was the highest jobless rate since October 2010.

U.S. stocks ended on a firm note, driven by the Fed's announcement of a big stimulus. The Dow advanced 1.2%, the Nasdaq climbed 0.8% and the S&P 500 gained 1.5%.

The Fed said today that it will provide up to $2.3 trillion in loans to assist households and employers of all sizes and bolster the ability of state and local governments to deliver critical services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher. The major European markets too closed on a firm note.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $9.29, or 2.33%, at $22.76 a barrel, well off the day's high of $28.36.

Gold futures for June ended up $68.50, or about 4.1%, at $1,752.80, the highest settlement since October 2012.

On Wednesday, gold futures settled with a small gain of $0.60 at $1,684.30 an ounce, despite rising to a high of $1,695.80 in mid-morning trades.

Gold futures gained about 7% in the four-day week.

Silver futures for May ended up $0.848 at $16.053 an ounce, while Copper futures for May settled slightly lower at $2.2595 per pound.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.