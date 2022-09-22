Markets

TSX Ends Weak For 3rd Straight Day

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - After opening on a positive note, the Canadian market slipped and stayed weak on Thursday amid concerns about global growth after central banks, including the Federal Reserve, raised policy rates sharply to combat inflation.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 181.86 points or 0.95% at 19,002.68, extending losses to a third straight session.

Technology, healthcare, real estate and energy stocks fell sharply. Several stocks from consumer discretionary and industrials sectors too ended sharply lower. Communication services shares found some support.

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO), CargoJet (CJT.TO), Descartes Systems (DSG.TO) and Kinaxis (KXS.TO) lost 4 to 7%.

BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) and Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) also declined sharply.

Data from Statistics Canada showed that new home prices in Canada increased 0.1% for the second consecutive month in August of 2022. New home prices rose 6.9% year-on-year in August of 2022, the smallest increase since January 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular