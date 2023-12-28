TSX Ends Weak As Energy, Materials Shares Decline

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended down on Thursday, retreating from a 19-month high recorded in the previous session, as weak oil and bullion prices weighed on energy and materials stocks.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 86.53 points or 0.41% at 20,929.38 after scaling a low of 20,914.54 and a high of 21,022.77 intraday.

Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO) ended more than 5% down. New Gold (NGD.TO), Seabridge Gold (SEA.TO), Iamgold (IMG.TO, First Majestic Silver (FR.TO), Peyto Exploration (PEY.TO) and Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO.TO) ended lower by 3 to 5%.

TransCanada (TRP.TO), Equinox Gold (EQX.TO), Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO), Ero Copper (ERO.TO), Prairiesky Royalty (PSK.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), MAG Silver (MAG.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO), Lundin Gold (LUG.TO) and Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO) declined 2 to 3%.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Ssr Mining (SSRM.TO), Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO), Cameco (CCO.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) and Nutrien (NTR.TO) also ended sharply lower.

Tilray (TLRY.TO) climbed more than 7%. Corus Entertainment (CJR.B.TO) surged nearly 6%. Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO), Cronos Group (CRON.TO), Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO), Jamieson Wellness (JWEL.TO), Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO), Aecon (ARE.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) gained 1 to 4%.

A report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business showed small business sentiment in Canada increased to 47.04 points in December from 45.58 point in November.

