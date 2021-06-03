Markets

TSX Ends Weak After Lackluster Session

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market recovered after an early setback on Thursday, and despite spending much of the day's session in positive territory, faltered in the closing minutes to end modestly lower.

The mood was cautious as investors looked ahead to monthly jobs data from Canada and the U.S.

Losses in materials section following a sharp drop in bullion prices weighed on the market. Stocks from all the other sectors turned in a mixed performance.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 29.76 points or 0.15% at 19,941.39.

The Capped Materials Index tumbled 2.22%. Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO), Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO), Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), Equinox Gold (EQX.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), Ssr Mining (SSRM.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO) and Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) lost 3 to 5%.

Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO), Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO), Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO) and Great-West Lifeco Inc (GWO.TO) moved up sharply.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) shares declined 4.5% despite strong results. The company reported net income of $244 million or diluted earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter ended April 30, 2021, compared with net loss of $226.1 million or diluted loss of $2.58 per share in the quarter ended April 30, 2020.

