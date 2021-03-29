TSX Ends Weak After Lackluster Session

(RTTNews) - After opening lower and languishing in negative territory till about the penultimate hour, the Canadian stock market briefly emerged above the flat line but faltered and ended weak on Monday.

The mood was cautious amid lingering concerns about coronavirus cases and extension of lockdown measures in several places across Europe. Also, investors were reluctant to make significant moves due to a lack of positive triggers.

Healthcare, energy and real estate stocks were among the major losers. Shares from consumer discretionary and technology sections too were mostly weak. Consumer staples moved higher, while materials, financial and industrials shares closed mixed.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to a low of 18,613.94, ended the day with a loss of 33.36 points or 0.18% at 18,719.22.

Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) shed about 2.65%. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) shed about 2.1% and Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO) lost 1.7%, while Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP.TO) and Cronos Group (CRON.TO) ended lower by 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively.

In the real estate section, Colliers Internationandal Group (CIGI.TO) and H&R Real Estate (HR.UN.TO) both ended lower by about 2.7%.

MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) were among the prominent losers in the energy section.

Consumer staples stock Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (ATD.B.TO) gained 3.7%. Weston Gerorge (WN.TO) also ended higher by 3.7%. Empire Co (EMP.A.TO), Maple Leaf Foods (MFI.TO) and Loblaw Company (L.TO) gained 2 to 2.2%, while Premium Brands Holdings Corp (PBH.TO) moved up nearly 2%.

