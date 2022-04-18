TSX Ends Slightly Up After Another Lackluster Session

(RTTNews) - Despite briefly dropping into negative territory during the final hour, the Canadian market ended marginally up on Monday, due largely to strong gains in the energy sector.

The mood remained cautious amid a lack of positive triggers. Worries about escalating tensions in Ukraine, rising inflation and imminent policy tightening by the central banks weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 22.71 points or 0.1% at 21,878.41, after scaling a high of 21,847.62 and a low of 21,972.10 intraday.

Energy stocks moved up sharply on firm commodity prices. Healthcare stocks ended sharply lower. Shares from the rest of the sectors ended on a mixed note.

The Energy Capped Index surged up 2.89%. Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV.TO), Nuvista Energy (NVA.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Freehold Royalties (FRU.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) and Paramount Resources (POU.TO) gained 5 to 7%.

The Health Care Capped Index tumbled 5.08%. Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) plunged 12.5%. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Cronos Group (CRON.TO), Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) and Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) lost 5 to 6%, while Well Health Technologies (WELL.TO) ended 3.3% down.

Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) climbed 7.2%. Russel Metals (RUS.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Sprott Inc (SII.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) gained 2 to 5.3%.

Telus International (TIXT.TO), Westshore Terminals (WTE.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO), Stantec Inc (STN.TO), Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO) and FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO) ended lower by 2 to 3.7%.

