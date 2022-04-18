Markets

TSX Ends Slightly Up After Another Lackluster Session

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Despite briefly dropping into negative territory during the final hour, the Canadian market ended marginally up on Monday, due largely to strong gains in the energy sector.

The mood remained cautious amid a lack of positive triggers. Worries about escalating tensions in Ukraine, rising inflation and imminent policy tightening by the central banks weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 22.71 points or 0.1% at 21,878.41, after scaling a high of 21,847.62 and a low of 21,972.10 intraday.

Energy stocks moved up sharply on firm commodity prices. Healthcare stocks ended sharply lower. Shares from the rest of the sectors ended on a mixed note.

The Energy Capped Index surged up 2.89%. Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV.TO), Nuvista Energy (NVA.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Freehold Royalties (FRU.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) and Paramount Resources (POU.TO) gained 5 to 7%.

The Health Care Capped Index tumbled 5.08%. Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) plunged 12.5%. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Cronos Group (CRON.TO), Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) and Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) lost 5 to 6%, while Well Health Technologies (WELL.TO) ended 3.3% down.

Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) climbed 7.2%. Russel Metals (RUS.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Sprott Inc (SII.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) gained 2 to 5.3%.

Telus International (TIXT.TO), Westshore Terminals (WTE.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO), Stantec Inc (STN.TO), Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO) and FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO) ended lower by 2 to 3.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular