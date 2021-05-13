TSX Ends Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended slightly higher on Thursday, despite a couple of mild setbacks midway through the day's session.

Consumer discretionary, industrials and financials shares scored notable gains and contributed to market's positive close. Energy stocks tumbled as oil prices fell on worries about outlook for energy demand. Healthcare and technology stocks were among the other losers.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up by 28.04 points or 0.15% at 19,135.81, after scaling a low of 19,063.95 and a high of 19,209.96 intraday.

Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO) soared 10.6% on strong results. The company reported net income of C$151.8 million or C$2.47 per share in the first quarter compared with net loss of C$13.3 million or C$0.22 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Magna International (MG.TO), Martinrea International (MRE.TO) and Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO) gained 2.7%, 1.6% and 1.4%, respectively.

WSP Global Inc (WSP.TO), up more than 9%, was the top gainer in the industrials section. The company's adjusted net earnings for the first quarter of 2021 was $94.2 million, or $0.83 per share, up $30.9 million or $0.23 per share, compared to first quarter of 2020.

Cargojet (CJT.TO), Ats Automation (ATA.TO), Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) and Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA.TO) gained 1.8 to 3.2%.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO), Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.A.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) were among the major gainers in the financial section.

Technology stocks Celestica (CLS.TO), Dye & Durham (DND.TO), Sierra Wireless (SW.TO) and Evertz Technologies (ET.TO) gained 1.3 to 2.15%.

Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO) plunged 13.4%. Absolute Software Corp (ABST.TO), Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) lost 3 to 5%.

Energy stocks Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) lost 2.5 to 6.5%.

Among healthcare stocks, Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO), Aphria Inc (APHA.TO), Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO), Canopy Growth (WEED.TO) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP.TO) declined sharply.

U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday, staging a strong comeback after suffering losses in the previous three sessions. Investors largely shrugged off concerns about inflation and possible monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Data showing a bigger than expected drop in initial jobless claims in the U.S. and bargain hunting contributed to market's rebound.

The major averages all ended with strong gains. The Dow advanced 1.29%, the S&P 500 gained 1.22% and the Nasdaq climbed 0.72%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.