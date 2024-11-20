TSX Ends Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market closed slightly up on Wednesday after a cautious session as investors awaited quarterly results from U.S. megacap NVIDIA due after trading hours, and some crucial economic data due later in the week.

Worries about escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia and uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's interest rate moves rendered the mood cautious.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 25.69 points or 0.1% at 25,036.46, slightly off the day's high. The index dropped to a low of 24,909.72 a little before noon.

Tenaz Energy (TNZ.TO) gained about 5.5%. Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) climbed 4.5%. Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO) advanced nearly 4%. Keyera Corp (KEY.TO), K-Bro Linen (KBL.TO), CCL Industries (CCL.B.TO), Calian Group (CGY.TO) and Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC.TO) moved up 2 to 3%.

George Weston (WN.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), Dayforce (DAY.TO), Senvest Capital (SEC.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Canadian Western Group (CWB.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Altus Group (AIF.TO) and Stantec (STN.TO) also posted strong gains.

Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO) tanked 12%. Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR.TO) tumbled 8.8%. Aya Gold & Silver (AYA.TO), Hut 8 Corp (HUT.TO), Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO), Morguard Corporation (MRC.TO), Stella-Jones (SJ.TO), Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO) and Ag Growth International (AFN.TO) lost 1.4 to 4%.

