TSX Ends Slightly Down

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday as investors largely stayed cautious ahead some key U.S. economic data, including a report on consumer price inflation.

Healthcare and materials shares moved higher, while communications and utilities shares lost ground. Stocks from rest of the sectors closed mixed.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 8.59 points or 0.04% at 19,822.45 after moving between 19,798.79 and 19,863.30.

Healthcare stocks Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) surged 6% and 4.7%, respectively.

In the materials sector, K92 Mining Inc (KNT.TO) soared nearly 12%. Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO), Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO), Oceanagold Corp (OGC.TO), Centerra Gold Inc (CG.TO), Novagold (NG.TO), Equinox Gold Corp (EQX.TO), Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO), First Majestic Silver Corp (FR.TO), Iamgold (IMG.TO) and Alamos Gold Inc (AGI.TO) gained 3 to 5%.

Quebecor Inc (QBR.B.TO), down 4.25%, was the biggest loser in the communications sector. Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO) and Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO) lost 2.6% and 2.4%, respectively.

Utilities shares Transalta Corp (TA.TO), Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN.TO), Brookfield Infra Partners (BIP.UN.TO), Northland Power (NPI.TO), Fortis Inc (FTS.TO) and Emera Inc (EMA.TO) ended lower by 1.5 to 2.1%.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed the total monthly value of building permits in Canada increased by 10.5% to C$ 10.5 billion in May 2023, partially reversing a revised 21% decline in the previous month. Comparing year-on-year figures, the value of building permits declined by 13.5% in May.

