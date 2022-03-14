TSX Ends Sharply Lower On Weak Commodity Prices, Tech Sell-off

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended sharply lower on Monday due to heavy selling in energy, materials and technology sectors.

Weak crude oil and gold prices weighed on energy and materials shares, technology stocks declined, mirroring the sell-off in U.S. tech stocks following a surge in treasury yields.

Concerns about Russia-Ukraine conflict continued to weigh on sentiment despite reports about the possibility of the two countries finding a solution to the crisis through a fresh round of diplomatic talks.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to a low of 21,122.04, ended the session with a loss of 281.05 points or 1.31% at 21,180.78.

The Energy Capped Index fell 4.45%. Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) plunged nearly 10%. MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO), Paramount Resources (POU.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) and Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) lost 6 to 8%.

Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO) and Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) were among the other major losers in the section.

The Materials Capped Index shed 3.13%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp (LIF.TO) plunged 17.7%. Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO) and Ero Copper (ERO.TO) lost 11% and 10.7%, respectively. Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO), Ivanhoe Mines (IVN.TO), MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO) and Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO) were among the other major losers in the materials section.

The Capped Information Technology Index shed more than 2%. Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO), Absolute Software Corp (ABST.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO), Sierra Wireless (SW.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO) and Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO) ended lower by 3.7 to 6%.

The Health Care Capped Index dropped 2.69%. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) ended 6.7% down, Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) and Well Health Technologies (WELL.TO) lost 4.6 to 5.8%, and Cronos Group (CRON.TO) ended lower by about 2.5%.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO), Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) gained 0.6 to 1.5%.

Data released by Statistics Canada showed car Registrations in Canada decreased to 94,264 Units in January of 2022 from 103,694 units in December of 2021.

