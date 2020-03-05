TSX Ends Sharply Lower On Coronavirus Concerns

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended sharply lower on Thursday as worries about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy triggered heavy selling at several counters from across several sectors.

After having rallied sharply on Wednesday following interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada, and on hopes of similar moves by other central banks, the market turned weak today as worries about the virus impact resurfaced after the number of new infections increased.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 225.54 points, or 1.34%, at 16,553.99, nearly 100 points off the day's low of 16,456.74.

The Capped Consumer Discretionary Index shed as much as 4.07%. Spin Master Corp (TOY.TO) plunged nearly 40%. Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) declined more than 6%, while Brp Inc. (DOO.TO) and Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) lost 5.8% and 5.4%, respectively.

The Capped Energy Index drifted down 2.58%. Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) declined more than 7% and Husky Energy (HSE.TO) ended lower by 6.3%, while Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Shawcor (SCL.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Cenvous Energy (CVE.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) lost 2.5% - 6%.

Healthcare shares Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO), Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) lost 2.5 to 6.5%.

In the industrial space, Air Canada (AC.TO) declined more than 8%. Chorus Aviation (CHR.TO) and Cae Inc. (CAE.TO) ended lower by about 7.5%. Cargojet (CJT.TO) declined 5.2%, while Bomardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) and Ag Growth International (AFN.TO) lost 5% and 4%, respectively.

Cineplex (CGX.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO) declined sharply on large volumes.

Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO), Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) and B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) gained 3 to 4% on strong volumes.

U.S. stocks plunged giving back most of Wednesday's gains, as concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak triggered a sell-off.

The Dow ended down 3.6%, the Nasdaq plunged 3.1% and the S&P 500 plummeted 3.4%.

Markets across Europe moved lower. The French CAC 40 Index tumbled by 1.9%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index slumped by 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively.

Stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $0.88, or nearly 2%, at $45.90 a barrel.

Gold futures for April ended up $25.00, or about 1.5%, at $1,668.00 an ounce, the highest settlement in more than a week.

Silver futures for May ended up $0.147 at $17.393 an ounce, while Copper futures for May settled lower by $0.0130 at $2.5730 per pound.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.