TSX Ends Sharply Lower As Stocks Lose Ground On Virus Worries

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended sharply lower on Wednesday, as mounting worries about the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic and an imminent deep recession triggered a sell-off almost across the board.

Healthcare, real estate, utilities, financial, consumer discretionary, industrial and information technology shares were under pressure right through the day. Energy stocks saw some buying early on, but turned weak as the session progressed. Telecom stocks too traded weak.

Consumer staples turned in a mixed performance, while materials shares gained some ground in positive territory.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 502.38 points, or 3.76%, at 12,876.27.

BlackBerry (BB.TO) declined as much as 17.85%. Air Canada (AC.TO), Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), TC Energy Corporation (TRP.TO), MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) lost 4 to 8.2%.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) also declined sharply.

Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO) climbed up more than 11%. B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) gained more than 7.5%.

Data from Markit showed manufacturing activity in Canada fell sharply in March. The IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing PMI fell to 46.1 in March 2020 from 51.8 in the previous month, the steepest contraction in factory activity since the series began, as the coronavirus pandemic hit the economy.

Reduced operating capacity and low demand due to the virus outbreak contributed to the sharp drop in output. New orders declined at the quickest pace on record mainly among food producers and pharmaceuticals.

U.S. stocks moved sharply lower on virus jitters after White House officials warned of nearly a quarter million deaths from the pandemic.

The Dow, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 all ended nearly 4.5% down.

Markets across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region also ended sharply lower.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $0.17, or about 0.8%, at $20.31 a barrel.

Gold futures for June ended down $5.20, or about 0.3%, at $1,591.40 an ounce, after hitting a high of $1,612.40 an ounce in the Asian session.

The contract, which dropped to a low of $1,576.00 around mid-morning, recovered and moved past $1,600 again before giving up gains.

Silver futures for May ended down $0.172 at $13.984 an ounce, while Copper futures for May settled at $2.1745, per pound, down $0.0535 from previous close.

