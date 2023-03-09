TSX Ends Sharply Lower

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended sharply lower on Thursday on widespread selling amid rising concerns about U.S. interest rates.

Mirroring all-round selling, all the sectoral indices closed in negative territory. Healthcare, communications, financials and materials shares declined sharply.

Several stocks from consumer and industrials sectors too posted sharp losses.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 259.81 points or 1.28% at 20,086.72, slightly above the day's low of 20,063.92. After opening marginally up, the index advanced to 20,441.02 in early trades, before drifting lower.

Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO) dropped nearly 14% on huge volumes. Among the other stocks that went down on large volumes, Lunding Mining Corporation (LUN.TO) ended nearly 7%, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) ended 4.2% down, Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) lost 3.7%, and Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) lost 3.1%.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO), TC Energy Corporation (TC.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) lost 1 to 2.3%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc (MFI.TO) shares tanked 14% on weak results. The company reported fourth-quarter net loss of $41.5 million, or $0.34 per share, compare with net income of $1.9 million, of $0.02 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Shawcor (SCL.TO) plunged 19.9%. Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO) ended 13.7% down, First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) lost about 8.4%, Premium Brands Holding Corporation (PBH.TO) drifted down more than 5%, and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) lost 4.1%.

Endeavour Mining Inc (EDV.TO) ended 3.4% down after the company reported net loss of $256 million of $1.04 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared with net loss of $87 million or $0.35 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Magnet Forensics (MAGT.TO) reported net income of $4.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, up from $0.8 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The stock ended modestly higher.

Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) gained nearly 3%. The company posted adjusted net income of $3.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with adjusted net loss of $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of the previous year.

