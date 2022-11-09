TSX Ends Sharply Lower

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended sharply lower on Wednesday on widespread selling almost right through the day's session.

Worries about growth and caution ahead of the crucial U.S. inflation data weighed on the market. Weak commodity prices hurt as well.

The focus was also on the outcome of U.S. mid-term elections.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 316.06 points or 1.61% at 19,344.25, a few points off the day's low.

The Energy Capped Index drifted down 4.18%. Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) tanked more than 10%. Peyto Exploration and Development Corp (PEY.TO), Nuvista Energy (NVA.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Paramount Resources (POU.TO), Athabasca Oil Corp (ATH.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO) and Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) are down 5 to 8.1%.

The Materials Capped Index dropped 2.53%. Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO) ended nearly 10% down. Equinox Gold Corp (EQX.TO), Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR.TO), Methanex Corp (MX.TO), Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) and Lundin Mining (LUN.TO) lost 5 to 7.2%.

The HealthCare Index declined more than 2.5%, while the Information Technology Capped Index ended nearly 2% down.

Baush Health Companies (BHC.TO), down 6.6%, was the biggest loser in the Health Care Index. Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) ended 4.1% down, and Bellus Health Inc (BLU.TO) closed with a loss of about 1.7%.

In the technology space, Absolute Software Corp (ABST.TO) plunged 15.4%. Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO) ended 13.4% down, while Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO) and Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO) lost 10.7% and 10.3%, respectively.

Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) and Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO) also ended sharply lower.

The Financials Capped Index and the Industrials Capped Index lost 1.25% and 1.3% respectively.

