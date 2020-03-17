TSX Ends Sharply Higher On Bargain Hunting And Stimulus Announcements

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended on a firm note on Tuesday, thanks to bargain hunting and positive reaction to a slew of stimulus measures announced by the U.S. Federal Reserve and a few other central banks.

The Fed announced today that it is establishing a commercial-paper funding facility to improve liquidity to provide short-term funding for U.S. corporations to roll over short-term debt and to provide credit "that will support families, businesses and jobs across the economy."

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 324.81 points, or 2.63%, at 12,685.21, after scaling a low of 12,322.67 and a high of 13,114.53 in the session.

Materials shares rallied, riding on higher gold prices. The Capped Materials index rose as much as 9.19%.

Telecommunications, utilities, industrial, information technology and consumer staples shares were the other major gainers. Shares from financial section too posted strong gains, while healthcare and real estate stocks turned in a mixed performance.

Energy stocks tumbled due to a sharp fall in crude oil prices. The Capped Energy Index lost as much as 9.22%. Consumer discretionary shares were the other prominent losers.

IamGold Corporation (IMG.TO) soares nearly 25% on strong volumes. Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) climbed 20.2%, Kinross Gold (K.TO) gained nearly 20% and B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) rose 18.4%. Oceanagold Corporation (OGC.TO) and Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) also ended with big gains.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) surged up 4.7% on strong volumes. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) gained 6.25% and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) gained 2.6%.

Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Loblaw Companies (L.TO), Waste Connections (WCN.TO) and George Weston (WN.TO) gained 7 to 12%.

In economic news, manufacturing sales in Canada went down 0.2% over a month earlier to C$ 56.1 billion in January of 2020, following a 0.7% decrease in the previous month. Sales were expected to drop by 0.5% in January.

U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on bargain hunting and thanks to positive reaction to President Donald Trump's pledge to support industries that have been hit particularly hard by the virus outbreak, such as airlines.

Subsequent reports indicated the Trump administration is considering a fiscal stimulus package that could exceed $1 trillion.

The Dow soared 5.2%, the Nasdaq gained 6.2% and the S&P 500 climbed 6%.

European markets too ended with strong gains on stimulus announcements and bargain hunting, while markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $1.75, or about 6.1%, at $26.95 a barrel, the lowest settlement price since February 2016.

Gold futures for April ended up $39.30, or about 2.6%, at $1,525.80 an ounce, recovering from an early low of $1,465.60. Prices hit a high of $1,554.30 in the session.

Silver futures for May ended down $0.321 at $12.495 an ounce, while Copper futures for May settled at $2.3135 per pound, down $0.0790 from previous close.

