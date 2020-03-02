TSX Ends Sharply Higher As Stocks Rise On Rate Cut Optimism

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended on a strong note on Monday, snapping a six-session losing streak, as shares rebounded amid hopes global central banks will cut interest rates to revive sagging economies.

The U.S. Federal Reserve indicated on Friday that it will act as appropriate to support the economy. The Bank of England and the Bank of Japan said Monday that they will be coming out with appropriate monetary easing measures to offset the damage from the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Canadian benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which shed about 9.7% in the last six sessions, rose to 16,566.68 Monday afternoon, after a shaky start that saw the index dropping to 16,166.26 in early trades. The index eventually ended the session with a gain of 290.21 points, or 1.78%, at 16,553.26.

On Friday, the index, which had plunged more than 800 points at one stage, ended down 454.39 points, or 2.72%, at 16,263.05.

Shares from telecommunications, utilities, real estate, materials, information technology and industrial sections moved up sharply.

Financial, consumer discretionary and consumer staples shares also mostly ended with impressive gains. Healthcare and energy stocks turned in a mixed performance.

Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) soared nearly 10.5% on strong volumes. Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO), Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) gained 4.6%, 3.5% and 2.5%, respectively.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) and Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) also ended sharply higher on fairly large volumes.

Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO) ended stronger by about 8.5%. Cargojet Inc (CJT.TO), gained about 5%. Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO), Waste Connection (WCN.TO) and Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) also ended with strong gains.

On the economic front, data from Markit said the IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing PMI rose to 51.8 in February 2020 from 50.6 in the previous month, recording the strongest expansion in factory activity in a year, as output increased for the sixth month in a row. The pace of growth as the fastest in three months.

U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on bargain hunting and rate cut optimism. The Dow gained 5.1%, the Nasdaq soared 4.5% and the S&P 500 spiked 4.6%.

Markets across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region ended mostly higher.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $1.99, or about 4.5%, at $46.75 a barrel.

Gold futures for April ended up $28.10, or about 1.8%, at $1,594.80 an ounce. On Friday, gold futures for April ended down $75.80, or 4.6%, at $1,566.70 an ounce.

Silver futures for May ended up $0.282 at $16.739 an ounce, while Copper futures for settled at $2.5950 per pound, gaining $0.0550 for the session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.